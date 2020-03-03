Khamenei Issues Executive Order on 2020-21 Budget

The bill was allegedly rejected by lawmakers following the spread of Corona Virus.

Iran Info 24– Ayatollah Khamenei has issued Executive Order on 2020-21 budget bill- which was previously rejected by MPs- to goes through the Guardian Council for legislation.

“The rejected bill was referred to the Guardian Council under an executive order by Khamenei”, say two MPs.

Abdul-Reza Mesri, the vice-speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly, and Asadollah Abbasi, the executive board’s speaker, admitted that the order was given to the speaker, Ali Larijani.

The Integration Commission report on the Budget of next year was directly sent to the Guardian Council for final review- which would become law.

The bill was allegedly rejected by lawmakers following the spread of Corona Virus. The MPs refused it as a valid excuse for not attending parliament in fear of COVID-19.

Previously, officials announced that the Islamic Consultative Assembly closed until further notice. So, the so-called parliament was unable to pass the bill.

There are, however, some MPs who have been allegedly contracted the virus as Seyed Mohammad Mir-Mohammadi, 71, the member of Expediency Discernment Council, died in Tehran Masih Daneshvari Hospital as a result of Corona Virus.

Further, Hadi Khosroshahi, one of the regime’s top clerics, died last Thursday after he contracted the sickness.

At least hundreds died in Iran as a result of the Corona Virus and thousands contracted the virus.