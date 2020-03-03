Iran Economy May Collapse: Chief of Chamber of Commerce

World stock markets are expected to fall further this month as the COVID-19 affected the giant Chinese economy.

Iran Info 24– In a letter to Rouhani, Iran Chamber of Commerce chairman warned that Iran’s economy may encounter a wave of bankruptcy and closure of commercial institutes.

Pointing the spread of Corona Virus across Iran, Gholam-Hussein Shafei has expressed concern about the upcoming disaster in the country.

Although he has put forward suggestions for getting out of this crisis, it seems unlikely that the government will be able to do anything.

Iran’s economy would never survive as Corona Virus has put the world’s economy in danger.

Iran’s oil exports have fallen to the lowest scale in the past four decades as the sanctions have crushed the economy.

Now, the second giant economy in the world [China] and therefore the whole of the globe is under the threat of COVID-19.

The virus had infected at least 90,000 people around the world, declared the WHO. Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan are the greatest virus concern, reported the organization.

Germany, the largest economy in EU, is nearing stagnation in the first quarter due to the Corona Virus outbreak. “German industry would be particularly hit if the virus continued to spread worldwide,” according to DIW.

