Iran Fails to Put Zafar Satellite into Orbit

Iran Info 24– Iran’s Zafar Satellite- which was carried out by Simorgh rocket- failed to each orbit on Sunday. It was third consecutive launch failure that incurred the loss of Zafar-1 satellite.

The Islamic regime’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that the Zafar (means VICTORY in Farsi) satellite was launched “successfully” but did not reach the desired orbit.

Stage-1 and stage-2 motors of the carrier functioned properly, and the Zafar-1 was successfully detached from its Simorgh carrier, but at the end of its path, it did not reach the required speed for being put in the orbit, declared the ministry.

Some reports indicate that the incident caused by an explosion inside the rocket. According to State-run IRNA, some local sources reported hearing loud voices in the sky of Sarjangal and Chah Ahmad on the outskirts of Zahedan on Sunday, saying that after hearing at least eight repeated voices, then the Sky Zone set on fire.

The carrier’s derbies have fallen in the uninhabited area of Zahedan city, and there is no concern for the citizens, said the deputy of the governor.

No casualties reported. The Zafar-1 satellite reportedly crashed in the Indian Ocean after eight minutes of flying.

Although the regime named the satellite victory, it miserably failed. On the eve of its forty anniversary, the Islamic Republic launched the Zafar satellite, a failed move for the fourth time.

It marks the Khomeinist regime’s latest unsuccessful attempt for a program the U.S. believes is aimed at furthering Mullahs’ nuclear weapons development.

The lift-off took place at around 19:15 Iran’s time (15:45 UTC), after the operator Counted up, not down (1, 2, 3, 4, …).

The Zafar-1 satellite launches took place from the Imam Khomeini Spaceport, located in Iran’s Semnan Province.

State-run Mehr News released high-resolution close-ups of the mobile gantry housing the Zafar-1 satellite and the Simorgh rocket.

Simorgh (means Phoenix in Farsi) also called Safir-2, is an Iranian expendable small-capacity orbital carrier rocket. The Simorgh rocket is 27 metres (89 ft) long and has a launch mass of 87 tonnes (192,000 lb).

It took four years to build the satellite. Earlier, the Islamic Republic had launched the satellites “Omid”, “Payam” and “Navid”.

It crashed due to technical failure, and eventually, the engine was powered down. Previously, the “Payam” satellite crashed because of electronic system failure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a Likud election event, rubbed salt in the wound, saying: “We were notified today that Iran failed in launching a satellite. Alright. I’ll tell you what else they’re failing at: in transferring weapons to Syria and Lebanon, because we are operating there all the time, including at this time.”

The United States has also viewed the Islamic Republic’s satellite activity as “provocative” and a military threat.

