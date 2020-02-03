Iran Makes Money in Various Ways to Breach Sanctions

Khomeinist regime decided to build thousands of housing units in Syria that the project likely would be performed by IRGC.

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Iran Info 24– The Ministry of Roads & Urban Development announced an agreement purposed between Islamic Republic and Assad administration, willing to build more than 30,000 housing units in Syria.

Three state-owned companies from Iran along with a company of Syria will provide infrastructure, declared an official.

“With no details, Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran claimed the project only will be developed by private sector, not government investor.”

The agreement was signed between Damascus and Tehran weeks ago, added Mahmoudzadeh.

It may be implemented by IRGC construction subsidiaries, say Iranian experts. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by President Trump administration last year.

It’s an old fashion way that the regime makes money from, an expert told Iran Info 24 in condition of anonymity. This is one of the legal methods of money laundering by Mullahs, emphasized the expert.

Previously, Iran’s minister of education made a statement saying the regime ready to rebuild schools in Syria, which brought criticism on social media.

At least 45% of Iran’s population of 81 million is facing a desperate housing crisis. Property prices in Iran have risen by up to 400% in recent years. Millions of the Iranian population, including youth people, are on the brink of poverty and unemployment, and live in slums around the metropolitans.

Last November, Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, said Iran’s regime stays in Syria to support Assad and transform the country into a link to the Lebanese Hezbollah. The regime has spent more than $16 billion for its militants in Syria and Iraq, added Hook.

Since the Syrian civil war happened in 2011, the Khomenist regime has come out in support of Bashar al-Assad to avoid collapse and helped Damascus to crackdown dissidents.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.