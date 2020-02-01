Another Iranian plane derails off path, lands in Mud

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Iran Info 24– An Iranian passenger airplane belongs to Iran Air crash-landed in the frozen-mud.

The plane had left the landside area, and stopped in the frozen mud, reported state-run ISNA.

“No casualties reported,” said Jalil Balaie, the Director-General of Crisis Management of Kermanshah Province.

Fortunately, nor eight crews neither 102 passengers were harmed in the incident and all were safely transported to the Kermanshah Airport, he added.

The Airbus A319 left the landside area when the pilot tried to enter the Taxiway, according to the news. The plane had landed half of its path.

The incident allegedly happened because of the inappropriate weather and blizzard.

Five aviation accidents in the past few days caused by mismanagement of terrorist-Islamic state. Just two weeks after the disastrous Ukrainian plane crash, all 176 aboard were killed due to IRGC Missile-Attack. The IRGC’s public relations announced its single-engine drone made an emergency landing in Mollasani, south-western in Iran on January 28, 2020.

There are no problems with other flights now and all flights are in place,” claimed Mr. Balaie.

