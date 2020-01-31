Iran Minister Urges Government to Ban Entry of Travelers from China

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Iran Info 24– Iran’s health minister has urged the administration to ban entry of Chinese travelers from China.

The minister asked Rouhani’s administration to ban entry of those people who come from China, Dr. Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday.

“In a letter to Vice-President (Eshagh) Jahangiri I urged the government to ban travelers from China, whether by sea, land or air. Also, Iran’s ports are on full alert and ready to confront the coronavirus,” Namaki tweeted.

در‌ نامه‌ای از آقای دکتر جهانگیری خواستم به وزارت خارجه و وزارت راه ابلاغ کند تا اطلاع ثانوی از ورود هرگونه مسافر از مبدا چین به هر طریقی(هوایی، زمینی و دریایی) جلوگیری شود،

همچنین تمام پایگاه‌های بهداشتی در تمام و‌رودی‌های کشور از آغاز شیوع کرونا در حال آماده باش کامل هستند. — سعید نمکی (@saeednamaki) January 31, 2020

The suggestion is due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It should be included passengers traveling by sea, land, and air, said Mr. Namaki.

“Iran’s Ministry of Health on Thursday said medical tests have confirmed that the two Chinese nationals in Tabriz suspected of carrying coronavirus have been diagnosed with Type B influenza and are no longer quarantined,” reported Radio Farda.

“Although the government says there is no danger and those two Chinese are no longer quarantined, we do not trust them”, a citizen told Iran Info 24, in condition of anonymity.

“At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally,” said BBC.

All the victims were dead in China. Thousands are suspected of carrying the virus.

There have been 98 cases of the virus in another 18 countries, added the news agency.

Now, two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the chief medical officer for England announced.

Thailand has recorded positive tested of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 19.

About 4% to 5% of patients die despite treatment, say experts.

The World Health Organization has changed the situation from a moderate advisory warning to a serious one.

The potentially-deadly coronavirus has reached the Middle East, with the UAE confirming the first case in the region on Wednesday, according to The New Arab.

The coronavirus has reportedly spread to neighboring Iran, including Iraqi Kurdistan.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.