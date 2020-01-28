Iranian Drone Crashed; IRGC Claims Emergency Landing

The incident was not an emergency landing, experts claimed.

Iran Info 24– The IRGC’s public relations announced its single-engine drone made an emergency landing in Mollasani, south-western in Iran.

The Shahed 129 drone- belonging to the IRGC Aerospace- operating over Iran airspace landed in a predetermined area after it found technical problems, IRGC said during a statement.

The incident happened At 4 pm today, January 28, 2020.

The incident was not an emergency landing, experts claimed as the medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle had not landed safely.

Images and videos posted on social media show that it apparently crashed.

It was forth aviation accident that was happened in the past few days.

The Shahed 129 is an Iranian single-engine medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed by Shahed Aviation Industries for the IRGC.

