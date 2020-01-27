Caspian plane derails off path, lands in a street in Iran

Three aviation accidents in less than 48 hours caused by mismanagement of terrorist-Islamic state. Just two weeks after the disastrous Ukrainian plane crash, all 176 aboard were killed due to IRGC Missile-Attack.

Iran Info 24– An Iranian passenger airplane belongs to Caspian Airlines crash-landed in the middle of a street in Mahshahr in south-western Iran.

Released images and videos show the plane had left the landside area and stopped in a street outside the airport.

تصاویری از خروج هواپیمای شرکت هواپیمایی کاسپین از باند فرودگاه در ماهشهر ؛ صبح امروز pic.twitter.com/gQJfTcRkqs — خبرآنلاين (@khabaronlinee) January 27, 2020

No casualties reported. All 135 passengers are in good condition, reported state-run Khabar Online.

خروج مسافران از هواپیمای آسیب دیده کاسپین در #ماهشهر pic.twitter.com/E6JzOAwxku — خبرآنلاين (@khabaronlinee) January 27, 2020

“Expert teams have been deployed to assess the cause of incident,” claimed the Governor Public Relations director. The passengers were taken to the airport of Mahshahr, he added.

The incident happened after the plane’s wheels were broken when it tried to land on runway-landing, according to IRIB reporter.

Yesterday, an airliner flying from Gorgan to Tehran returned to Gorgan Airport because of alleged technical problem.

Another airliner belonging Iran Airtour flying from Tehran to Istanbul was forcibly made an emergency landing at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport due to technical failure.

