Ukraine Plane Shot Down Because of Human Error: Islamic Republic

The Khomeinist regime had denied for several days that a missile downed the Ukrainian plane in Tehran.

Iran Info 24– The Islamic regime announced that its IRGC “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 on board.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed just minutes after takeoff on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, killing all of 176 aboard, including dual-national citizens and elites.

“The plane was mistakenly shot down because of a human error,” says Head of National Security Commission at Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mojtaba Zonnour.

“According to investigations and reports by IRI’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, a human error caused the disastrous mistake,” affirmed the conservative cleric, Zonnour.

He rejected the alleged story of involving cyberwarfare carried out by the U.S., and possibly Israeli governments.

“The watchtower, however, asked for a three-step confirmation from the air-defense when the aircraft was ready to take-off”, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Civil Affairs, Abolfazl Mousavi Biyouki quoted Iran Civil Aviation Organization officials.

