IRGC Unveils New Underground Missile-City

Iran Info 24– The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has recently unveiled another new missile-city- which is located in the deepest part of Iran’s soil.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News released images of the guard corps’ missile city on January 14, 2020.

The images have been reportedly released once three European Powers [Britain, France, and Germany] triggered dispute mechanism against the regime of Iran on Tuesday. “We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA”, said the states.

In the recent missile attack on Iraqi bases hosting the U.S. troops, called Martyr Qassem Soleimani, codenamed “Ya Zahra”, also implicitly unveiled other missile cities- where loaded with various types of solid and liquid-fueled rockets [in different ranges].

The missile Fateh-313, Iranian-made solid-fuel short-range ballistic missile [with the range of 500 meters], which was unveiled on 21 August 2015, used in the attack on U.S. bases.

The Iranian-built short-range ballistic missile, Qiam is another weapon that was operated in the attack. It was revealed in 2010 by IRGC for the first time.

Two of the 15 missiles- which fired to Iraqi soil- were fell-down inside Iran, affirmed the agency.

The first images of the IRGC-missile-cities were released in October of 2014.

The missile-cities located at the depth of 500 meters below the high mountains across Iran, claim Aerospace Force Commander, IRGC Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The underground-missile-cities located in all cities around the country and ready to combat the enemies, added the Major General.

There are at least 14 underground depots at the depths of 30 to 500 meters in various parts of Iran to maintain missile systems, according to IRGC Brig. Gen. Hassan Karimpour, the advisor of late Qassem Soleimani.

“IRGC has elaborate underground arms depots”, Gen. Hajizadeh said during a televised program on Monday, September 30, 2019.

The construction of subterranean tunnels has been in progress “round the clock” since the first tunnel was dug in 1984, declared the general.

“Very complex tunnels have been dug under the ground and mountains to store ammunition, missiles, equipment and even (protecting) personnel”, Tasnim quoted Hajizadeh.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.