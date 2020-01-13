Air Defense Already Allowed Ukranian Plane to Fly: Iran MP

"The only thing that could console me- and that little enough- would be the detection of reality", say Hamed esmailiyon, dentist and author- whose beloved wife and nine-year-old daughter Rira were in the plane.

Iran Info 24– The Ukrainian aircraft was allowed to take-off after watchtower received three-step confirmation from the air defense.

“The watchtower asked for a three-step confirmation from the air-defense when the aircraft was ready to take-off”, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Civil Affairs, Abolfazl Mousavi Biyouki quoted Iran Civil Aviation Organization officials.

“It is a mandatory way to take-off”, he emphasized.

What the story is!

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed just minutes after takeoff on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, killing all of 176 aboard, including dual-national citizens and elites.

Two passengers, both residents of Canada, traveled to Iran, and celebrated their wedding in their motherland. Now, the family must attend their funeral.

The plane crashed hours after the FTO-IRGC fired short-range Iranian-made missiles on U.S. base in Iraq, in alleged retaliation for killing top IRGC Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran will not hand over the recovered black box flight recorders to Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer, or the U.S.”, declared the officials. Shortly afterwards, however, it was implicitly denied.

Finally, the Terrorist-IRGC accepts responsibility for the crash after THREE DAYS. The organization, however, claims that the incident was caused by human error. The Khomeinist officials say the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile, and was shot down by air-defense system.

However, before that, so-called moderate Rouhani’s advisor, Hesamodin Ashna threatened Iranian journalists abroad to keep quiet on the tragedy.

There is an Iranian folk proverb says “it’s their job”. The hypotheses went through to explain the true story after images posted online to show a piece of missile debris near Tehran crash.

Iran’s regime failed to hide the story- after a few hours- a video sent to CNN showing a missile fired into the sky and striking an object right around the time the crash happened. On the other hand, two Pentagon officials also added that the missiles were likely launched in error by Iranian anti-aircraft crews awaiting a U.S. response to Iran’s rocket strikes against American bases in Iraq hours earlier, according to Newsweek.

A small explosion occurred when Tehran’s Dome missiles SAM1 and SAM2 struck but the plane did not explode. It continued flying for several minutes and turned back toward the airport while engulfed in flames before it exploded and crashed quickly.

According to the Daily Mail, President Trump said he has serious doubts the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran was caused by mechanical failure and he believes ‘somebody made a mistake’ after Pentagon officials said the jet was shot down, on the other hand, solid intelligence from multiple sources received by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, the plane was shot down by surface-to-air missile. Pentagon, as well as senior U.S. intelligence, believe the flight PS752 was hit by a Russian-made Tor missile, a claim which could pave the way for Canada to ask for the U.N. security council special meeting.

Iran is one of the few countries whose people are being killed not only in war or natural disasters but rather due to the incapable kleptocrats which the tyrants claim exporting Islamic Revolution to the world.

The regime has experienced in killing its people, including dissidents and elites, in the past four decades with various procedures, and those who have survived the sting of the regime would be endangered by abnormal faults.

Based on our knowledge of anti-missile systems, the chance of failure of such a system is very low. These systems are able to distinguish a commercial plane from an army craft based on its size, speed, Latitude and Longitude. This plane must be shot down purposely, because the regime has a history of such mal-activities.

Caspian Airlines Flight 7908 was a scheduled commercial flight from Iran to Armenia, that crashed near a village outside the city of Qazvin in north-western the country, on 15 July 2009. The incident happened a month after people took to the streets against the governmental election result, Iranian Green Movement.

Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704 was a scheduled Iranian domestic passenger flight from Tehran to Yasuj, crashed into Mount Dena in the Zagros Mountains on 18 February 2018, which occurred during 2017–18 Iranian protests against the regime.

And this incident occurred after 2019–20 Iranian protests.

Iran’s regime could not be more careless for its own people. Recently, almost 100 people died in Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, the world’s number one terrorist just after killing 1500 protestors on the streets of Iran by the direct order of Khamenei and after that, the rising tension of engaging war turned the people’s life to more misery and now this incident which proves that the Islamic Republic is not even an international rouge who attacked Aramco but a vicious state against its own people.

A regime which has the claim of leading the Islamic world but not even capable of handling an anti-missile dome and sophisticated arms which could harm Arab states neighboring Iran but worst not brave enough to accept its failure responsibility.

All 176 aboard of the Ukrainian plane were purposely assassinated by FTO-IRGC: Iranian activists.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.