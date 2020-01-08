Iran’s Next Step Depends on American Behavior: Defense Minister

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Iran Info 24- It was “a huge lesson for the United States”, the Defense Minister of Khomeinist regime, Amir Hatami told reporters.

Short-range missiles were used in the attack, declared the Brigadier general on the sidelines of cabinet meeting. He proudly mentioned the attack on the U.S. military base in Iraq and claimed that invasion was carried out with dozens of Iranian-made missiles- Zolfaghar and Qiam.

We will respond more cruelly if the U.S. continues its mischief: The Chief of Staff for Armed Forces of Islamic Republic, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

The Kleptocrat in Chief, Khamenei describes the U.S. government as “a liar and a jerk and an undue” and characterizes its regime’s retaliatory action as “a slap in the face for the U.S.”, but it was not enough.

“The enemy well knows the Islamic Republic power that if any mischief follow, the slap in the face would become an iron-fist the face”, the army announced in a statement.

You cut off the Soleimani’s hand from his body, so that, we cut the ground from under your feet in the region: The so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani threatens Americans during his speech at cabinet meeting.

The spokesperson of so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani, Ali Rabiei praised the FTO-IRGC for carrying out missiles’ attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq.

از عملیات موفق سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی برای تحقق وعده صادق تشکر و حمایت می‌کنیم.

به همان جایی که حمله از آن صورت گرفته بود پاسخ مشروع داده شد.

ما به دنبال جنگ نبوده‌ایم اما هر تجاوز دیگری پاسخ سخت‌تر و کوبنده‌ترخواهد گرفت.#قاسم_سلیمانی#انتقام_سخت — Alirabiei (@Alirabiei_ir) January 8, 2020

No casualities reported, said Iraqi prime minster, Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Iran-backed Iraqi PM: After the midnight attack on U.S. bases, I received verbal message from Iran that the response to Soleimani’s death had begun or would soon begin. “Iraq does not accept violations of its national sovereignty and attack on its territory”, he emphasized.

International community calls on all parties to “exercise utmost restraint and responsibility.”

Germany, France, Britain, Israel, and the EU condemned IRGC missiles attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Expressing concern over the increasing tensions by the Islamic Republic, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and some other countries around the world, called for de-escalation in the region.

The airlines such as Air France, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, UAE, suspended flights through Iraq and Iran airspaces, according to reports.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) also ask their airways to suspend flights until further notice.

No Flying Zone declared by U.S. over Iran and Iraq airspaces yet.

No flying zone declared by US over Iran and Iraq airspace#BreakingNews — Mohsen Behzad Karimi (@mohsen121) January 8, 2020

“Iran missile strikes on American forces in Iraq is ‘an act of war’ and that President Trump has ‘all the authority’ he needs to respond”, said the Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham.

The attack sending U.S. crude prices as much as 4% higher, reported CNN. US crude futures later gave up most of those gains to trade about 0.3% at nearly $63 a barrel. Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, was last up 0.6% to almost $68 a barrel.

The price of gold per ounce reached about $1600, highest rate in the past seven years.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.