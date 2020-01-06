IRI No Longer Restricted on Number of Centrifuges: Zarif

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– The Islamic Republic no longer has any restrictions on increasing the number of centrifuges, said the propagandist minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Khomeinist regime cut all commitment over the nuclear deal as the final step, official media reported on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Zarif, the liar in chief, emphasized that the regime has no longer commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, which was organized and agreed by six superpowers led by Hussein Obama administration.

Mullahs started to breach the so-called deal after President Trump withdrew the U.S. since Friday, May 18, 2019- despite the rest (Russia, China, Germany, France, and Britain) have tried to save the nuclear deal.

Now, the regime publicly announced that it continues its nuclear ambitions, including enrichment capacity, percent enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development, as Mullahs have done in the past decades.

Previously, the international community has expressed concern over the regime’s nuclear activities as President Trump and his ally PM Netanyahu have proved Tehran’s desire to gain nuclear weapons.

