Iran Info 24– “The war between IRI and the U.S. is not predictable”, said Abbas Mousavi, the spokesperson for Khomeinist foreign affairs.

“The Islamic Republic does not seek to war, but it’s ready for any situation”, added the spokesperson.

The regime will try to adjust a response so that the enemy regrets, but the Iranian people do not get involved in war, claimed the official.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.