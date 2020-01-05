Omani Diplomats Returned From Iran With No Result

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– Omani diplomatic corps have returned from Iran with no result.

The diplomatic body went to Iran, asked the Khomeinist authorities to seek dialogue to ease tensions with the United States.

No Khomeinist officials met the Omani envoys, according to IRI-run media.

Oman, which maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran’s regime, has previously been a go-between for the two countries, said NY Times.

Oman has called on the U.S. and IRI to seek dialogue to ease tensions.

On Friday, a U.S. drone strike killed child-killer Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport, who led IRGC-Quds Forces for two decades.

Both IRGC and its Quds [Jerusalem] have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.