Zarif Travels to Beijing for Talks

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– Mohammad Javad Zarif, the propagandist minister of the Khomeinist regime, will travel to Beijing of China on December 31, 2019.

The propagandist minister will visit Beijing tomorrow at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, according to the news.

The meeting would be carried out as a part of bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing and boosting the crippled Iran Deal.

No more details reported yet.

Russia and China have maintained close ties with Iran Deal and other international issues, the Chinese FM Spokesperson, Geng Shuang told reporters.

Zarif, the liar in chief, traveled to Moscow as part of the “constant consultations” with top Russian officials, confirmed Abbas Mousavi, the spokesperson of regime’s ministery on Sunday.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.