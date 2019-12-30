Russia Claims to Support Syrian Constitutional Committee

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– The threatening language by Americans is unwise, said the Russian FM, Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov met with his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the Syrian issues to discuss returning refugees and developments in the region.

At a joint news conference, the FM expressed concern about international affairs and trans-intervention in countries.

Russia supports the Syrian Constitutional Committee because it is essential to protect the security and stability in the Persian Gulf region”, claimed Lavrov.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.