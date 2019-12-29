Zarif Heads to Moscow for Talks

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– Mohammad Javad Zarif, the propagandist minister of the Khomeinist regime, will travel to Moscow tonight for talks with senior Russian officials.

Zarif, the liar in chief, will travel to Moscow as part of the “constant consultations” with top Russian officials, affirmed Abbas Mousavi, the spokesperson of regime’s ministery on Sunday.

“A broad range of issues will be discussed during Zarif’s trip to Moscow, including the bilateral relations between two states and the latest international developments”, IRGC-run Tasnim News quoted the spokesperson.

“If granted visa, Zarif will attend the upcoming event in New York, to be held by the UN Security Council for talks on the UN Charter”, Mousavi added.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.