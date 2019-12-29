IRI Opposes Buffer Zone in Syria: Khamenei’s Advisor

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– Meeting with the elders of tribes and nomads of Syria, Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei’s advisor on international affairs said the Islamic Republic regime opposes buffer zone in Syria.

Iran opposes the creation of a buffer zone in northern Syria by foreigners or any trans-nation interferences, said the Khomeinist official.

The buffer zone plan has been put forward by Turkey. Ankara allegedly provides Syrian refugees in Turkey a safe space to return home.

Previously, the NY Times reported that U.S. and Turkey avoid conflict by agreeing on a buffer zone in Syria. It would allow Turkey to protect its borders from Syrian-Kurdish forces.

The zone would be free of Syrian government control, then some of the 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey will start to return home.

