New Wave of Arrests in Iran… More Than 8000 citizens Behind Bars

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Iran Info 24– Following the arrest of Iranian protesters, the Khomeinist agents arrested 650 others have been arrested.

At least 250 people were arrested in Kermanshah, said the police chief.

Furthermore, security officials said more than 400 citizens were arrested in Alborz province, 136 people in Ahvaz and 300 others in Fars.

Human rights organizations estimate that more than 8,000 people have been arrested, while Iranian opposition sources speak of 12,000 detainees.

Amnesty International says at least 304 people have been killed during Iran Protests, while the opposition groups reported that at least 1000 people were killed in the recent uprising.

Reported by Iran Info 24 editorial board.