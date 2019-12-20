Iran Discriminates against Women to Maintain Power: Ortagus

Reading Time: 1 minute read
Morgan Ortagus: The Iranian regime discriminates against women to maintain power, denying them the opportunity to exercise #ReligiousFreedom or participate in public life, and jailing them for demanding dignity. #Iran must honor its commitments and respect #HumanRightsForIran.
— Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) December 19, 2019