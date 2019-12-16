American Companies Granted Export Medicine to Iran

Reading Time: 1 minute read

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Several U.S. pharmaceutical companies have been allowed to export medicine, medical equipment, and foodstuffs to Iran, confirmed a member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury granted American companies to export humanitarian items to Iran, as the Khomeinist official, Alireza Kolahi admitted.

The companies have nominated several banks for financial transfers to the department, in which the treasury validated two Iranian banks. But, it rejected three Turkish banks for the mission.

The Khomeinist goons, however, claim that U.S. sanctions against the regime have impacted the exportation of drugs into Iran.

