Pompeo: U.S. stands with the Iranian people

12

Mike Pompeo: The Iranian people have spoken loudly & clearly. They reject the regime’s 40 years of corruption & abuse. They reject the kleptocracy that chooses foreign proxies over the wellbeing of Iranians. The U.S. stands with the Iranian people. #IranProtests #UnitedAgainstCorruption