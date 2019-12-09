UN says it has evidence that Iran was ‘shooting to kill’ protesters

“Verified video footage indicates severe violence was used against protesters, including armed members of security forces shooting from the roof of a justice department building in one city, and from helicopters in another,” Bachelet said.

Her office had received footage appearing to show security forces shooting unarmed demonstrators from behind while they were running away, and shooting others directly in the face and vital organs — “in other words, shooting to kill,” she said.

Iranian protesters block a road during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the central city of Shiraz on November 16, 2019.

“These are clear violations of international norms and standards on the use of force, and serious violations of human rights,” Bachelet said. “In such circumstances, with so many reported deaths, it is essential the authorities act with far greater transparency.”

“All in all, the picture now emerging from Iran is extremely disturbing,” Bachelet added.

Official death toll unclear

While the UN Human Rights Office and watchdog Amnesty International say at least 208 people have been killed, the government hasn’t released an official number.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a speech in November that “several” people had died in the protests.

Khamenei blamed opponents and foreign enemies for “sabotage,” according to Reuters, quoting state television. “The counter-revolution and Iran’s enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so,” he said.