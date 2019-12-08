Israel’s Defense Chief Warns Iran: Syria Will Become Your Vietnam

“We say to Iran: Syria will become your Vietnam,” Bennett added.

His comments come a day after Israel’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, was quoted saying the Israeli government was considering military action against Iran, should it pursue nuclear military capability.

“Is bombing Iran an option that Israel is considering?” Katz was asked by Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“Yes, it is an option. We will not allow Iran to produce or obtain nuclear weapons. If it were the last possible way to stop this, we would act militarily,” Katz replied.

Katz also criticized European countries for not supporting the hard line the United States has adopted under President Donald Trump, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“As long as the Iranians delude themselves into thinking they have Europe’s backing, it will be more difficult for them to back down,” Katz said.

Netanyahu and his administration have long been engaged in bellicose rhetoric against Tehran, and have taken numerous military steps in attempting to curb Iranian influence in the region – especially in Syria.

In November, the Israeli military hit dozens of targets in Syria, more than half of them Iranians, after rockets the IDF identified as coming from Iranian forces in Syria were fired at the Golan Heights. At least 23 were killed, with more than half estimated to be Iranian, or Iran-backed fighters.