Israel’s Defense Chief Warns Iran: Syria Will Become Your Vietnam

Comments by Naftali Bennett follow remark from Israel's foreign minister, who was quoted as saying Israel would consider striking Iran if it came close to being nuclear-capable

HAARETZ– Israel’s defense minister warned Iran against its continued presence in Syria, saying Israel will “work tirelessly” to prevent the establishment of a stable Iranian military presence in the war-torn country.

“It is no secret that Iran is trying to establish a ring of fire around our country, it is already based in Lebanon and is trying to establish in Syria, Gaza and more,” Naftali Bennett said on Sunday at a conference held by Makor Rishon, an Israeli newspaper associated with the religious right. “We need to move from containment to attack.”