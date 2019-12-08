Iran Breaches JCPOA with Revealing New Centrifuges

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– In the latest breach of nuclear deal with major powers, a Khomeinist official promises to introduce a new generation of centrifuges.

The step is in reducing Iran’s adherence to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“We will soon unveil a new generation of domestic-made centrifuges,” deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Asghar Zarrin, told IRIB, without going into detail.

In September, the Khomeinist regime announced that it had begun producing centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment as part of its efforts to reduce its obligations after U.S. withdrawal from the deal.

Two days earlier, on Friday, European nations urged Tehran to stop violating the nuclear deal.

Experts belive that the European countries are failing in fulfilling their commitments to the JCPOA and, say “No hope of solutions.”

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board.