Trump team scours intel sent by Iranians as it weighs new sanctions

Already, the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s minister of information and communications technology, over the internet shutdown. U.S. officials declined to say whom they would sanction next.

But, tellingly, the State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” Twitter account retweeted Dubowitz’s call for them to sanction 10 specific Iranians he listed. That account’s pinned tweet tells Iranian readers, in Farsi, “We are waiting to hear from you.”

U.S. officials also won’t say what exactly they plan to do to prevent an Iranian internet blackout in the future, although there have been efforts in the past to help Iranians evade censors. Some of the Trump administration’s critics, meanwhile, argue that U.S. sanctions have made it harder for Iranians to access the tools they need to work around the regime’s information controls.

Iran’s leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and other longtime scapegoats for the unrest. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed a “deep-rooted, widespread and very dangerous” conspiracy. But the protests have exposed tensions among Iran’s rulers, with various officials trying to distance themselves from the gas price hike – including Khamenei, who pointed out he’s not an expert on petroleum pricing.

Ariane Tabatabai, an Iran specialist at the RAND Corporation, noted that some Iranian state media outlets’ coverage has simply transliterated the English word “ leader” — instead of using a Farsi word, such as “rahbar” — to reference those who directed the protests, another potential sly way of casting the blame on foreigners.

Tabatabai said that blame game is one reason the Trump administration has to be careful about its next steps, especially on the messaging front. “Statements – if more of them come – could be counterproductive if they are seen as taking credit” for the protests, she said.

Trump administration officials, however, appear eager to keep speaking out. They are weighing having Pompeo deliver a speech about Iran and human rights in the coming days; his top Iran envoy, Brian Hook, is also expected to give at least one speech at a think tank. And that’s on top of stepped-up messaging on various social media platforms.