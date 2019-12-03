There Can Be No Negotiation, No Trust, On Nuclear Issues With Mullahs

گزارش به فارسی

John Bolton: At least 180 killed in Iran in a brutal crackdown by the regime on widespread protests. ‘Security forces’ opened fire on unarmed protesters in multiple locations. There can be no negotiation, no trust, on nuclear issues with a government that slaughters its people.

At least 180 killed in Iran in a brutal crackdown by the regime on widespread protests. ‘Security forces’ opened fire on unarmed protesters in multiple locations. There can be no negotiation, no trust, on nuclear issues with a government that slaughters its people. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 2, 2019