Netanyahu to Corner World Leaders about Iran on NATO Sidelines in London

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Israeli Prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu set to meet U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Germany’s Merkel, and France’s Macron, as world leaders gather for the summit of military alliance in UK capital, London.

The Israeli PM Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo later this week, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London, Channel 13 News reported Sunday.

According to news, Netanyahu will fly to London on Tuesday for talks with Pompeo, and will spend two days meeting with world leaders, pressing them about Mullahs’ malicious activities.

In spite of that Israel is not a member of NATO, and Netanyahu is not an invitee to the conference, but he plans to meet with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and Franch President, Emmanuel Macron, as well as other leaders.

PM Netanyahu harshly criticizes European governments trying to circumvent the sanctions against Iran: