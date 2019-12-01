EU Nations Should Stand With Iranians: U.S. Senator

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio: The Iranian regime continues not only to violate the flawed nuclear deal, but also to violently suppress & murder protestors in Iran. Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden should stand with Iranian people rather than maneuver to do business with this terrorist regime.
