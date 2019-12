Idlib is the last stronghold of rebels and Jihadist groups in the region since 2011.

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– At least 70 individuals were allegedly killed in clashes between Syrian government forces and Jihadist militias.

In the past two days, at least 70 people have been killed in fighting between Assad’s forces and militants in the Idlib district, the city in northwestern Syria, according to news.

It has been the most intense conflict in the past three months since Russia violated the ceasefire.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board