گزارش به فارسی

Alireza Nader: Belgium on the wrong side of history. As thousands of #Iranians are killed & injured by the Khamenei regime, Brussels reinforces its commitment to a dead agreement & INSTEX, a failed financial mechanism.

Belgium on the wrong side of history. As thousands of #Iranians are killed & injured by the Khamenei regime, Brussels reinforces its commitment to a dead agreement & INSTEX, a failed financial mechanism https://t.co/wycnIFrJI1 — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) November 29, 2019