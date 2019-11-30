Amire Taheri: Is Rouhani lying?

گزارش به فارسی

The Notable Eu-based Iranian Journalist, Amir Taheri: Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf rejects President #Rouhani‘s claim he didn’t know when petrol price rise will be effected & learned about it by reading the newspapers. “President knew. Full report was given to Council of Ministers in his presence,” Orf says. Is Rouhani lying?

Is Rouhani lying? — Amir Taheri (@AmirTaheri4) November 30, 2019