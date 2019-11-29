Iraqi Security Forces Kill Dozens of Protesters after Iranian Consulate Torched

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 45 demonstrators on Thursday, November 28ö 2019 after cıtızens stormed and torched Iran’s regime consulate overnight

“The clash could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities”, reported Reuters.

At least 29 people died in the southern city of Nassiriya when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge before dawn on Thursday and later gathered outside a police station. Police and medical sources said dozens of others were wounded.

Four people were killed in Baghdad, where security forces opened fire with live ammunition and rubber bullets against protesters near a bridge over the Tigris river, the sources said, and twelve died in clashes in Najaf.