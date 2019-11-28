Iraqi Demonstrators Seize Iran’s Consulate

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Anti-government protesters stormed in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday night, and set the Iranian consulate ablaze, as revolt continues in Iraq.

The attack was the strongest expression yet against the Khomeinist regime by Iraqi demonstrators, who have taken to the streets for weeks in the capital Baghdad and Shia-Muslim-majority south- and have been shot in their hundreds by Iraqi security forces.

In Najaf pic.twitter.com/4UFmOjdc0j — khulood Alamiry / Journalist (@khuloodalamiry) November 27, 2019

Iraqis have taken to the streets since weeks ago, protests against unpopular policies by the government in Baghdad.

The citizens also criticize Mullah’s intervention in the country as they already are fed up with corruption, unemployment, and economy problems.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board