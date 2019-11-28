Germany to Outlaw All of Hezbollah Next Week: Officials

Berlin to formally ban activities of Lebanese terrorist group, including showing its flag, by next week.

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Germany allegedly decided to outlaw the Shiite-Lebanese Hezbollah in the country.

The German government has decided to outlaw the Lebanon-based, Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The move has been coordinated by the foreign, interior and justice ministries in Berlin, the German magazine reported on Thursday.

The bill will likely be formally announced at a conference next week, said the magazine.

The U.S. designated the militia movement as terrorist organizations since 1997.

Since then, the EU has not taken decisive action against the terrorist group as France still opposes it.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board