France Considers to Enact UN Sanctions against Iran

Iran Info 24– Paris is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions, given Tehran’s repeated breach of parts of the 2015 accord with world powers, said Franch foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The comments came on Wednesday at a time of heightened friction between Iran and the West, with Tehran breaching the deal’s restrictions step by step in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the deal and renewed sanctions, reported Euro News.

“Every two months, there is another dent (in the deal by Iran) to the point where today we ask ourselves, and I’m saying this very clearly, about the implementation of the dispute resolution mechanism that exists in the deal,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.