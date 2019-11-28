Economy Faces More Problems Due to Tripling Gas Price in Iran

Iran Info 24– The Iranian steel index price has risen following the announcement of tripling gas prices.

House prices on the rise despite stagnation in the market.

Urban freight and fresh fruits and vegetable rates have grown by up to 50%. Some items have risen by 200%.

Contrary to promises by the so-called moderate Rouhani to maintain stable prices for goods, and civic services after tripling petrol prices, state-run IRNA reported on Sunday, December 3, that a new surge in prices has begun.

Furthermore, Value-added tax, operating tax rates, annual tax, the interest rate on loan by 18% are among the miseries for the private sectors in Iran, and about 80% of producers face the problems, according to an Iranian economist.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board