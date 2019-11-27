Iran Propagandist Minister Meets Taliban

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Islamic regime’s propagandist minister, reportedly met with a Taliban representative in Tehran.

Zarif met with Taliban representative, Mullah Beradar Akhund (Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar), the state-run IRNA reported on Wednesday, 27 November 2019.

The meeting with the co-founder of Taliban was held in alleged purposes for peace in Afghanistan, the Rouhani-affiliated agency was told by Islamic officials.

Previously, a group led by Abdul-Salam Hanafi, the political member of Taliban Bureau in Qatar, went to Tehran and met with Zarif and the other senior officials. The meeting was then held following peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban stopped.

The Afghan government has repeatedly criticized Mullahs in Iran for talks with Taliban.

White House says that the regime of Iran provides the group with financial and weapons support.

In the same vein, Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, emphasized the regime has supported Taliban since 2007.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board