Iran Info 24– Prices for some essential and consuming commodities have risen following the announcement of tripling gas prices in Iran.

About 52% (100 items) of commodities’ prices have risen in the past 9 days, IRIB quoted the minister of industry, mine, and trade, Reza Rahmani.

Rising prices have been uncommon, said IRGC-run Fars News.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board