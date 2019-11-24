All Iranians Should Be Able to Make Their Voices Heard Without Fear of Reprisal: Speaker of House

گزارش به فارسی

Nancy Pelocy: Reports that more than 100 protestors have been killed by Iranian security forces raise serious concerns. All Iranians should be able to make their voices heard without fear of reprisal. Iran must immediately restore full internet access and allow all to speak out.

