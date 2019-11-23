U.S. and UAE Discuss Iran’s Negative Impact on the Region

Mike Pompeo: Met with #UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed today & discussed #Iran’s destabilizing activity & negative impact on the region. We also discussed #Libya, the Russian presence & the urgent need for de-escalation, a ceasefire & political solution.

Met with #UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed today & discussed #Iran’s destabilizing activity & negative impact on the region. We also discussed #Libya, the Russian presence & the urgent need for de-escalation, a ceasefire & political solution. pic.twitter.com/2PEJl5WW9m — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 22, 2019