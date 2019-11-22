U.S. Holds IRI Accountable for Violent Repression of Iranians

16
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo: The U.S. is sanctioning the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Jahromi, for helping shut down the Iranian internet. We will hold members of the Iranian regime accountable for their violent repression of the Iranian people. #Internet4Iran
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1197912032198168578?s=19