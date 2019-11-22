Iran protests a ‘full-fledged world war’: IRGC commander

Iran Info 24– The recent anti-regime protests in Iran resembled a “full-fledged world war” against the country involving a “satanic coalition” of foreign powers, semi-official ISNA quotes a senior chief of FTO-IRGC.

The recent protests in Iran, which “suddenly spread across the entire country,” were a “full-fledged world war” against the Islamic Republic, said brigadier-general Salar Abnoush, the operations commander of paramilitary Basij militia.

The nationwide protests erupted across Iran since last Friday, hours after the price of gasoline spiked by as much as 300 percent.

“Only God saved us,” said brigadier-general, claiming that the Islamic Republic’s opponents were “awaiting a spark to destroy the country.”

IRGC’s Abnoush blamed a “satanic coalition,” including the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel for driving the protests, adding: “We have obtained a lot of information through interrogations.”

The organization and coordination among demonstrators were “unprecedented” and “special,” he said, adding: “Their bags contained equipment that we had never seen before.”

More than 200 individuals have been left dead, hundreds injured by reports. Additionally, at least 3000 were captured during #IranProtests.

The Khomeinist regime shut down the internet to stop obtaining information on bloodshed.