90% of problems in Iran Caused by Mismanagement

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– The main problems that Iran’s production section is enduring caused by mismanagement, said the chief of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture.

Economical pressure on people is due to mismanagement, not sanctions, admitted the conservative member of Parliamentary Program and Budget Committee, Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani.

People have been squashed under economic pressure, and now you should avoid making the excuse of sanctions, as more than 80 percent of internal problems in Iran, are caused by mismanagement, said another MP, Mohsen Biglari, addressing Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani at the open session of parliament.

Reporting by Iran Info 24 editorial board