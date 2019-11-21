Iran’s Exiled Crown Prince’s overwhelming response to Ali Khamenei

To Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Your recent remarks in response to the justice seeker outcries of Iranian people against the cruelty of your villain cult, which is no more bearable for the people, is more cowardly than needing an analytical and point-by-point answer. Your trembling nonsenses and sinister pedestals of your regime are weaker than needing an extended utterance.

I, who have learned the love of Iran from my father and mother, talking directly to you and whatever is left of your villain cult, so listen!

You must know that what has happened to Iran and its people in these sinister past forty years, wholly and completely, had been derived from your deceit. Otherwise hypocrisy and cunning, only originating from your ignorance, not of the wisdom and potency of well-known Iranian eloquent speakers.

You must know that the outcry of Iran neighbors is not because of their intimacy to Iranian but out of absolute filth of a cult that has arisen from falsehood and created an order based on lies. A sect that its constitution also has made of falsehoods.

You must know that the forty years of devastation which had been consumed the plateau of Iran like the leper, is not because of the sublime of Iranian culture, but absolutely is the result of the innovation in belief and morality by an Antichrist. History shows us that similar reasons always end up with the same results. If Iranians have turned their faces off the religion and their believes have crumbled, you and your regime are accountable.

You must know that the poverty which has spread its sinister veil on Iran, is not of Iranian ethics and culture, but is utterly because of the theories and laws, which have been established by you and your immoral.

You must know that the country which is now hitting the record of the index of misery, once was at the forefront of the index of progress in all the areas of civil, military, scientific, cultural, and artistic among its neighboring countries. Such collapse, you insipient, is not because of Iranians morals and culture but is utterly because of foolishness which has been originated from you and your antichrist descent.

You must know that the infamy and isolation that made the proximity and flourishing of Iran’s remarkable talents in the twenty-first century, impossible, is not because of Iranians skillfulness, affection, morals, and love of life but has arisen out of a forge. Your nefarious name has been engraved on history forever.

Therefore, you insipient of fools, you must know that the people of Iran will remember their companions on this historic journey.

You must know that when all Iranians, workers, peasants, young and old calling the name “Pahlavi” in all over Iran’s cities, it is not because of their prejudice but it is because of their will for prosperity and glory of Iran… Pahlavi has always been for and by Iranians.

I seek nothing but glory for my homeland, Iran. Everlast Iran!

Reza Pahlavi