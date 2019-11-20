Iranians Seek Regime Change

Iran Info 24– 10 Soccer matches have reportedly been canceled due to the high-security situation in Iran.

Millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country since Friday after the Islamic regime announced that the nation’s gas price had been raised 300 percent.

Iranians are still in the streets and fighting armed security forces as they chant anti-Mullah slogans: “Reza Shah God Bless Your Soul”, “Shah of Iran, Return to Iran”, “Death to Khamanei”, “Nor Gaza, Neither Lebanon, My life for Iran”, and “Death to Dictator”.

This is a clear message from inside Iran: “Iranians are seeking regime change.”

Since Iran Protests began, and spread to more than 115 cities in Iran, the regime’s Supreme Leader, along with the Iranian president himself, have called the protestors “hooligans,” and began to shoot them down. As of today, about 200 have been left dead and thousands injured, by reports. Additionally, more than 3,000 citizens were arrested.

Amnesty International calls for end to “brutal crackdown” on anti-regime rallies, reporting deaths in several cities.

Reporting by Iran Info editorial board