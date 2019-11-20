Iranians Trends Hashtag to Ban Khamenei accounts

Iran Info 24– The hashtag #TwitterBanKhamenei rapidly gained traction as Iranians online called on Twitter to ban all accounts of Khomeinist regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei on the social media network, after the terrorist system completely shut off access to the internet across Iran, following Iran protests over the increase of petrol prices.

The kleptocrat leader has access to the platform as he tweeted on Sunday while the whole of country seemingly offline.

Read More: Iranians Seek Regime Change

Millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country since Friday after the Islamic regime announced that the nation’s gas price had been raised 300 percent.

Iranians are still in the streets and fighting armed security forces as they chant anti-Mullah slogans: “Reza Shah God Bless Your Soul”, “Shah of Iran, Return to Iran”, “Death to Khamanei”, “Nor Gaza, Neither Lebanon, My life for Iran”, and “Death to Dictator”.

How can @Twitter justify letting the ayatollahs in Tehran have access to this platform while 80 million Iranians have been cut off from basic internet access & then talk of freedom of speech. #TwitterBanKhamenei pic.twitter.com/4Of8GymXTX — 👑Sia Ayrom👑 (@siaayrom) November 18, 2019