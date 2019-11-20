Iran Protests Update

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24– This past weekend, Millions of Iranians have taken to streets in at least 110 cities across the country, after the Khomeinist regime announced that the nation’s gas price had been raised 300 percent since Friday.

The crowds are seeking regime change as they chant anti-regime slogans.

Citizens take to streets, turn off vehicles on ways and vital highways, or ignite fire to close roads to confront armed security forces.

At least 9 Islamic seminaries and offices belonged to Khamenei’s representatives were reportedly set on fire during Iran Protests.

At least 200 individuals have been left dead, hundreds injured by reports. Additionally, more than 3000 were captured.

Khuzestan and Kermanshah provinces had the highest number of casualties, with 35 and 30 dead, respectively, and Kermanshah with 16, and Bandar Mahshahr and Javanrood each with 14 had the highest number of casualties in the recent uprising.

Iranian dual nationals are among those arrested since Friday during the protests, according to (FTO) IRGC-run Fars News.

Iranians are still in the streets and fighting armed security forces as they chant anti-Mullah slogans: “Reza Shah God Bless Your Soul”, “Shah of Iran, Return to Iran”, “Death to Khamanei”, “Nor Gaza, Neither Lebanon, My life for Iran”, and “Death to Dictator”.

Citizens in at least 110 cities of Iran, in the provinces of Khuzestan, Tehran, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Alborz, Isfahan, Fars, Kerman, Mazandaran, Gilan, Golestan, Khorasan Razavi, Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Bushehr, Yazd, … have participated in the nationwide revolt.

Reporting by Iran Info editorial board