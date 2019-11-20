All Iranians Have Reason to Rebel Against Khamenei: Senior FDD Fellow

Photo Credit by VOA.

گزارش به فارسی

Alireza Nader, Senior FDD Fellow: Receiving reports that even upper-class northern neighborhoods of Tehran are experiencing anti-regime unrest. This is not merely a revolt of the “downtrodden.” All sectors of Iranian society have reason to hate & rebel against Khamenei’s despotic regime.

 