All Iranians Have Reason to Rebel Against Khamenei: Senior FDD Fellow

Alireza Nader, Senior FDD Fellow: Receiving reports that even upper-class northern neighborhoods of Tehran are experiencing anti-regime unrest. This is not merely a revolt of the “downtrodden.” All sectors of Iranian society have reason to hate & rebel against Khamenei’s despotic regime.

